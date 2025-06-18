Kiwanis Club of Texarkana Awards Over $34,000 in Grants at Annual Banquet

Sponsor

The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana proudly hosted its 2025 Annual Banquet on Tuesday, June 17, at 6:00 PM at the Truman Arnold Student Center, located on the Texarkana College campus. This annual celebration highlights the club’s dedication to serving the community through service, leadership, and philanthropy.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of more than $32,000 grants to local nonprofits and organizations working to make a lasting impact in the lives of children, families, and underserved communities. From youth development and education to food security and healthcare, this year’s recipients reflect a broad range of essential services in the Texarkana area.

Grant recipients included:

Ag Learning Center at Four States Fairgrounds

Beds for Kids

Boy Scout Troop 86

Caddo Area Council

CASA of Northeast Texas – Volunteer Advocate Summit

Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Domestic Violence Prevention

Downtown Veteran Support Group

East Texas Food Bank

Fearfully & Wonderfully Made

First Choice Pregnancy Center

For the Sake of One

Girl Scout Troop 2123

Hope 29

Hospice of Texarkana

Mariah House

NVST TXK

Razorback EAST Pig Pantry

Running WJ Grant 1

Running WJ Grant 2

Salvation Army Kids Club House

Stuff the Bus

Texarkana AR Police Department PRIDE Program

Texarkana College Foundation

Texarkana Presidential Scholarship

Texarkana ISD Resource Center

Texarkana Resources for the Disabled

Texarkana Young Marines

Today’s Youth Tomorrow’s Leaders

Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC)

In addition to, over $3,000 scholarships for Sophomore of the Year to Karsyn Burns, 5Leadership Scholarships to Kylie McAlister, Shekinah Perlas, Mackenzie Wiley, Stephanie Shimpock, and Grant Shaw.

The club celebrated the successful launch of its inaugural Kiwanis K.I.D.S. Camp, a summer initiative focused on children living with diabetes. Originally started over 30 years ago by Mary Johnson. The camp provided a supportive, educational environment designed to help campers build confidence, learn critical self-care skills, and connect with others facing similar challenges. It was a meaningful step forward in the club’s mission to serve the children of the world. Especially, those with unique health needs.

Kiwanis Club Vice President Barbara Walker shared, “We are so proud to support these incredible organizations and launch our new programs like K.I.D.S. Camp that directly touch the lives of children in our area. When we invest in our youth, we’re investing in the future of Texarkana.”

The banquet also featured recognition of outstanding Kiwanis members and community leaders who exemplify the spirit of service and commitment. Mayor Bob Bruggeman presented the Citizen Award to Mary Johnson and Destiny Carter received the Kiwanian of the Year Award.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana or to get involved, please visit www.kiwaniscluboftexarkana.org