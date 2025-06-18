Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council Partners with Rooted Movement Collective for Artist-in-Residency at Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC) is proud to announce a weeklong Artist-in-Residency program in partnership with Rooted Movement Collective, hosted at the Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center from June 16–20, 2025.

This engaging and immersive residency offers local youth a unique opportunity to explore the power of dance as a lens for understanding history and promoting social awareness. In honor of Juneteenth, students will participate in daily workshops led by Rooted Movement Collective’s teaching artists, where they will collaboratively create an original dance piece that reflects themes of freedom, resilience, and celebration.

The program blends movement with historical context, encouraging students to connect classroom knowledge with creative expression. By using dance as a form of storytelling, participants will gain a deeper appreciation for the cultural significance of Juneteenth and the role of the arts in driving social change.

The residency will conclude with a public performance on Friday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m., showcasing the students’ original work and commemorating Juneteenth.

Rooted Movement Collective’s residency programs are designed to make the arts more accessible and meaningful for young people. Their mission is to foster creativity, cultural understanding, and community through the transformative power of dance and movement.

Residency Workshop Schedule

(Subject to change. Please contact Elena Nipper or Chasity Russell to confirm times.)

● Monday, June 16

● Tuesday, June 17

● Wednesday, June 18

● Friday, June 20

10 am – 11 am

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm