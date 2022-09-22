Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Announces Songwriters Showcase

Advertisement

Klipsch Heritage Museum Association is excited to announce their next event. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, KHMA will host a Songwriters Showcase from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the historic Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson are the musicians in the showcase of entertainment.

Dave Almond, singer/songwriter, began playing guitar at the age of 16 and playing in bands at 19. Dave opened shows for Bo Diddly, Black Oak Arkansas, Billy Joe Shaver, Paul Thorn, and others. He has recorded three CDs of original material, all released independently, and one vinyl album, released on the Cosmic Cowboy label. For 30 years, Dave has been a staple in venues across Arkansas playing pre-80’s Blues, Folk, Country, and Classic Rock, as well as his original material.

Jason Helms is a singer/songwriter/guitarist who has shared stages with the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Merle Haggard, Justin Moore, Randy Rogers, Clint Black, Jack Ingram, Cody Canada, Jason Boland, Wynonna Judd, Ziggy Marley, and many, many more. Jason won “Live Band of the Year” at the 2011 Texas Music Awards. In 2012 he won “Country Band of the Year” and “Male Vocalist of the Year” at the ETX Music Awards. In 2015, Jason’s song, “My Kind of Woman”, as recorded by Donnie Lee Strickland, won “Song of the Year” at the Josie Independent Music Awards in Nashville, TN.

Trey Johnson is a blues-based singer/songwriter. He recently joined Jason Willmon in Hope, Arkansas for a well-attended KHMA Big Sounds Downtown as well as performing “LIVE” at the Mulekick@MAD in Eldorado, Arkansas. Trey songs have a true “Southern Soul” with an energy to match. He has shared the stage with some of the greatest artists of his generation. It has been said that “if Trey Johnson doesn’t make you move, you might need to check your pulse.”

“What an outstanding evening of musical talent! KHMA is thrilled to present these amazing artists as they showcase their individual songs and then come together for what will be a powerful collaboration of musical entertainment,” stated Beckie Moore, KHMA executive director.

Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, tickets may be purchased on ticket link “Zeffy” on the KHMA website at www.klipschmuseum.org. This event offers general admission tickets at $20 per person. Songwriters Showcase will not have reserved seating other than VIP seating for event sponsors. For sponsorship information, please email beckie@klipschmuseum.org.

