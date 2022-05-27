Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Annual Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The Klipsch Heritage Museum Association recently donated $1,000 to establish the Klipsch Heritage Museum Association (KHMA) Annual Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship will be given to a student pursuing a career in a STE(A)M field.

“Due to the fact that Paul W. Klipsch was education driven and believed in the importance of providing opportunities for students to advance their education, the Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Board of Directors and I knew we must offer a scholarship in his memory,” said Beckie Moore, KHMA Executive Director. “In doing so, we are creating pathways for success for students pursuing STE(A)M degrees and careers.”

About Klipsch Heritage Museum Association

Paul W. Klipsch had a major impact on many people and on many levels. He inspired engineers with his technical prowess, his products brought audio realism (some call it HiFi) into countless homes, and his “eccentric genius” behavior awed and amused others. The KHMA was the brainchild of one of Paul Klipsch’s major fans, Christy Luquet. This is substantiated by two MCM speaker systems in her living room! KHMA was founded by individuals so impacted and counts many, many more as enthusiastic supporters.

The KHMA’s vision is to foster interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics by the example of Paul W. Klipsch.

The KHMA’s mission is to restore, preserve, maintain and display Klipsch and Klipsch-related artifacts and archival materials for historic purposes, as well as to conduct pertinent historical research and to host educational activities and events.

For more information about UAHT Foundation scholarships, call 870-722-8549.



Pictured: Brian Berry, Vice Chancellor for Student Services was presented with a $1,000 check from the Klipsch Heritage Museum Association

