Texarkana Chamber Wins National Award

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 13 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, generously supported by Meta, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its 37th year.

“Chambers of commerce create community impact, more so now than ever before,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Chambers are natural conveners, telling stories that inspire and spur action. That creativity in communications, paired with catalytic leadership within their region, is what earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

The 13 winning entries will now go on to compete for the Best in Show title within their total annual revenue category. The three winning entries will be revealed at ACCE’s annual convention in Indy during the July 27 Awards Show.

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce was named an “Award of Excellence” winner for the “Beyond the Line” fall 2021 publication. The “Beyond the Line” print publication is a marketing piece for relocating families, longtime residents, tourists, business decision-makers and economic development professionals. It features articles written about famous Texarkanians, the area’s economic development, the regional healthcare hub, education excellence and general chamber information. Published twice a year (5,000 copies printed for each issue), the magazines are distributed throughout the community, surrounding states and the nation.

“We’re very honored and excited to receive this award from ACCE,” said Natalie Haywood, Director of Communications and Events for the Texarkana Chamber. “Our team, along with the Texarkana Magazine team, worked hard to make this publication a success. It is our pleasure to highlight our great city and surrounding region in a way that can be shared locally and across the country. We are thankful for our sponsors, community, and staff to make this possible,” continued Haywood.

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from ten U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, digital media, websites and print and electronic publications.

