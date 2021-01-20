Knights of Columbus Council 2650 Presents Opportunities, Inc. with $2,000 Check

Advertisement

The Knights of Columbus Council 2650 presented a $2,000 check to Opportunities, Inc. Monies were raised from the 11th Annual Red Beans & Rice Dinner that was held as a “to-go” event in October of 2020 at the Parish Hall of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Their financial support will benefit children and adults with disabilities in our community.

“COVID 19 definitely presented some real challenges for the 2020 Red Beans and Rice Fundraiser. Historically, most people who purchase plates are members of the Church, so, this year we added a Friday lunch offering to capitalized on the many people working in the proximity of the Church. We also offered free city wide delivery. These changes allowed us to still reach our donation goal, and we are grateful for everyone who participated.” –Dub Cooper, Grand Knight.

