Mobile Food Pantries Offer Free Food Twice Monthly to Community Members in Need

East Texas Food Bank has partnered with 50K Souls and local volunteers to help people in the Texarkana community fight hunger relief.

Lead volunteer, Jennifer Cannon and others continue to serve the community by distributing food at mobile food pantries twice a month. “We are in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank for what they call their Mobile Pantry,” said Cannon. “They go to different areas in east Texas to do these food distributions like Athens, Nacogdoches, Longview, Tyler and also Texarkana,” she added.

“We’ve been doing it since November of last year. They want to come twice a month on the second Thursday of each month and the fourth Saturday of each month,” said Cannon. “And they will be in two different locations, so the one on the second Thursdays are at Robinson Terrace High Rise at Rosehill, and the one on the fourth Saturdays are at the House of Refuge Church, in their parking lot there.”

Volunteers will be handing out mostly produce items from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Items are given on a first come, first served basis and one box is allowed per family. Cannon said they will also accept walk-ups for anyone unable to go through the drive-through.

“It’s normally drive-through, but we also accept walk ups, we prefer them to wear a mask and all that, but we do have a place for walkups. Also, no ID or paperwork is required,” said Cannon.

As stated on their website, 50K Souls is an outreach ministry that is determined to be a support system for local communities, and to those individuals and families who have been affected by natural disaster. The group operates by gathering information throughout Texas to see which communities are impacted the most or in need of extra assistance. They then build a network of volunteers, churches and donors that will work together to provide outreach to those individuals and communities. “They needed an organization that could help volunteer at the site, and that’s where our organization came in,” said Cannon.

For more information or to volunteer, visit 50ksouls.com.