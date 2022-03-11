Lakesha Taylor Tapped to Serve as Texarkana ISD Director of CTE & STEM

Advertisement

Lakesha Taylor, current Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Pre-K Center, has been named the new Director of CTE and STEM Education in Texarkana ISD. In this position, Mrs. Taylor will oversee the district’s Career and Technical Education program and its nationally recognized programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Texas A&M-Texarkana. Additionally, she holds her Texas Principal and Superintendent Certification. Taylor began her career as a teacher at Texas Middle School and served from 2004-2012. She then transitioned to the role of Assistant Principal and Dean of Students at TMS from 2012-2015. Taylor has served as Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Pre-K Center since 2015.

“Mrs. Taylor has led efforts to infuse STEM instruction into all areas of the curriculum, significantly increased the number of students on her campus prepared for accelerated math instruction, and built greater awareness of career opportunities among her students and families. She will do a great job expanding opportunities for PreK-12 students in her new role,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent of Schools.

Taylor will transition into her new position July 1, 2022.

