Advertisement

The City of Texarkana recognizes January 9th as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The men and women of Texarkana Arkansas Police Department love serving their community and the community shows appreciation by supporting the Department’s many outreach efforts through volunteerism and donations. For those who wear the badge Police work is not just a challenging and rewarding career, but a calling. In a year, TAPD officers respond to roughly 40,000 emergency calls from citizens in need. The officers answer those calls day or night, and in all weather conditions.

On Police Appreciation Day, take a moment to recognize a member of the TAPD team.