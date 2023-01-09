Early Childhood Education Workshop to be Held at UA Texarkana

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold an early childhood education workshop at the UA Texarkana Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on Saturday, February 4, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This workshop will provide training for early childhood workers. Anyone interested in the field of early childhood education is encouraged to attend. Visit http://bit.ly/3IvsIpk to register for the workshop.

The University of Arkansas Texarkana is located at 3501 U of A Way, Texarkana, Arkansas.

For more information, contact Chloe Russell at 870-722-8270 or chloe.russell@uaht.edu.

