LEHS Band Member Selected for Texas All-State Band

Daymon Finigan, a member of the Liberty-Eylau High School Band, was selected to the ATSSB Texas 4A All-State Band in January and will be performing at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio, TX February 9-12, 2022. More than 10,000 High School Band students from across Texas auditioned in twenty-two different regions for a place in their respective All-Region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five Area auditions held January 8th across the state and only 286 of those students were selected for All-State Honors.

Daymon is a Senior at Liberty-Eylau High School and is the son of Jaclyn Szydelko. He is a member of the LEHS Marching and Symphonic Bands under the direction of Stephanie Nelson. Dr. Emily Threinen (University of Minnesota) will be the clinician-conductor of the 4A All-State Symphonic Band which will premiere “The Essence of Memory” by BJ Brooks (commissioned by ATSSB in honor of Darin K. Johns).

