Betty Jo Williams, 78 of Ashdown, AR passed January 30, 2022. Visitation is Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Celebration Of Life Funeral Service Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM Community Freewill Church with Pastor Anthony Nelson, Eulogist. Burial at Rhodes Cemetery in Ashdown.