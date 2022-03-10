Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau High School Band performed at the Region IV UIL Concert and Sight-reading Evaluations held at Pleasant Grove High School Wednesday. The Leopard Pride Band received superior ratings for their Stage Performance and excellent ratings in Sight Reading. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Leopard Pride Band has received superior ratings on Stage Performance. The Leopard Pride Band would like to thank all of the staff and administration of LEHS and LEISD for supporting our band in every way possible.

