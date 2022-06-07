Liberty-Eylau Hires Farishn Tatum as new Director of Curriculum and Instruction

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Farishn Tatum as its new Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Mrs.Tatum has 20 years of experience in the secondary and elementary instructional setting, serving as the current Mathematics & Science Curriculum Coordinator for Liberty-Eylau ISD since 2018. “Over the years, I’ve gained extensive educational and organizational leadership skills which have helped me to support and guide teachers in effective lesson design, delivery, and data-driven decision making,” Tatum said.

Tatum is committed to working with students and educators to ensure instruction that encourages high student engagement, promotes critical thinking, and is aligned to state standards. Tatum is a wife and mother of four children, ranging from ages three to nineteen. She is a Mississippi native and Jackson State University graduate. She began her educational career as a secondary math teacher. Tatum has a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in Curriculum and Instruction with a mathematics emphasis. She was also named CK Bender Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2017.

