Glenda Wilf

Glenda Ruth Wilf, age 81 of Texarkana, Texas passed peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Glenda was born on December 27, 1940, in Atlanta, Arkansas before moving to Cotton Valley, Louisiana with her parents, Alfred and Laura Shepherd where she spent most of her childhood. After moving to Texarkana, Texas in 1970 she spent her working years in accounting and bookkeeping positions for several local companies. In her free time she enjoyed playing golf, fishing, gardening, traveling, camping, and going to the horse races. She was active in the garden club, her church, and volunteered for several local charities including the Salvation Army. Glenda led an active life and was happiest spending time with her husband, her friends, her kids and grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Laura Shepherd and her sister Jane Samples.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband James Wilf, her son Jason Grelle and his wife Kelli of Sunnyvale, TX, her step-daughter Shawn Lee and her husband Jimmy of Pass Christian, MS, her step-son Mitch Wilf and his wife Darla of Texarkana, TX, her brother Don Paul Shepherd of Frankston, TX, her grandkids; Kristen and Daniel Simmons, Kourtney and Greg Despres, Holly and Dusty Hickerson, Max Wilf, Stefan Arrington, Taylor and Mel Lee, her great-grandkids; Vivian Despres, Nora Despres, Mable Simmons, Morris Simmons, John David Cass, Hadley Hickerson, her nieces; Angela Green and Christina Johnston, and her nephew Jon Paul Shepherd. As well as numerous longtime friends.

A Memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. 200 SE 1st Street #800, Miami, FL 33131. www.parkinson.org 800-473-4636.

