Liberty Eylau ISD Closing Through March 27

According to a letter sent to parents Liberty Eylau ISD is closing Tuesday, March 17 – March 27.

“Out of an abundance of cautions regarding COVID-19, and based on the recommendation of local emergency management officials, Liberty-Eylau ISD has decided to close the district from Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 27, 2020. Parents who have concerns may pick their student’s up early today if they choose.

We have been advised by the state that should there be extended closures, we need to have a plan to offer instructional services to our students. Please understand that this is a complex matter in our district since many students do not have readily available technology and internet access. We will be working to develop a plan should that be necessary.

District food service and transportation personnel are also formulating a plan to provide meals to students during the closure. We will have both on campus and remote delivery options available.

We are in an unprecedented situation for our state, our counties, and our district. The situation is very fluid and will remain that way for some time. Our administrative team and our board is committed to the education, safety and health of our students.

We will work tirelessly to make the best decisions and plans for our families and students. We will provide more details regarding remote instruction and food service options as

those plans are finalized.”

