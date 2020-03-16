Texarkana COVID-19 Closures

Advertisement

The entire Texarkana area remains under a boil order through at least noon Tuesday due to the water outage Sunday.

Texas

Pleasant Grove has closed all schools March 17 – 27.

Liberty Eylau has closed all schools March 17 – 27.

Hooks has closed all schools March 17 – 27.

Malta ISD has closed all schools March 17 – 27.

Williams School has closed March 17 – March 31

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday he would waive testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam.

Texarkana, Texas sports complexes will be closed and play suspended until March 30, 2020 – Grady T. Wallace Softball & Soccer Complex, William Karrh Park – FASA Softball, Spring Lake Park; Swanger Complex- Texarkana Texas Dixie Baseball, Spring Lake Park; Monte Field

Texas A&M University athletic events suspended until March 30th

University Interscholastic League events have been suspended until March 29

Better Business Bureau 12th Annual Torch Awards has been cancelled

Texas A&M University – Texarkana has announced that all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23rd. All athletic events have been suspended as have all university and non-university events on the TAMUT campus. The university’s spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

Texarkana College has released a Notice of Class Cancellation until Monday, March 30, 2020. At that time, Texarkana College students will access courses through an online format. Essential campus offices will open on Monday, March 23, 2020 to assist students with enrollment and financial aid.

Chick-fil-a remains closed due to boil order. Nationally the have announced that they will close their dining rooms nationwide although the drive-thru will remain open.

Starbucks is pausing the use of seating, both inside cafes and on patios. But most cafes, mobile order and pay and drive-thru and delivery options will remain open.

All Walmart stores are now open from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. until further notice.

Arkansas

All Texarkana Arkansas Schools are closed Monday through at least March 30.

Genoa ISD is closed Monday through the end of the month.

Fouke ISD is open Monday but will closed Tuesday through the end of the month.

All Texarkana, Ark. sports complexes are also closed. This includes Pondexter Sports Complex, Ed Worrell Park, Bramble Field, and the Boys and Girls Club Fields.

Ashdown Schools are closed through end of the month.

