Liberty-Eylau ISD Public Schools Week Activities

Advertisement

Liberty-Eylau ISD will host a series of events March 2-6 in conjunction with Texas Public Schools Week.

Tuesday, March 3 the Liberty-Eylau Early Childhood Center will host Pastries with Parents from 7:15-8:00 in the ECC Gym. Open house will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau Elementary open house is 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. There will be a hamburger supper benefiting the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department during Elementary open house.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, March 4, Tuesday, the Elementary will host Pastries with Parents from 7:15-8:00 a.m. in the Elementary Gym.

Thursday, March 5 at Liberty-Eylau Middle School, the LEVFD will have a hamburger supper from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Middle School open house is from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau invites the community to come see the great things that are happening in classrooms across the district.

The Freemasons in the state of Texas initiated the celebration of Texas Public Schools Week. The celebration is traditionally proclaimed for the first full week in March in order to coordinate with the celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2.