George Moore, Former Teacher, Principal, and Assistant Superintendent to be Inducted Into TISD Hall of Fame

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) will honor

George Moore as their 2020 inductee into the TISD Hall of Fame during its annual

Texas Public Schools Week Community Breakfast.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 a.m. in the Dan Haskins

Student Center at Texas High School, 2112 Kennedy Lane. The public is welcome

to attend. Reservations are requested. Contact Tina Veal-Gooch at 903.794.3651

ext. 1013 or tvg@txkisd.net.

The TISD Hall of Fame award is given to a retired employee who has made a

significant impact on the district and the Texarkana community. The award

preserves the history of great educators who have made TISD what it is today and

ensures their names and contributions are here for others to see for many years to

come.

Moore was born in Marshall, Texas in 1948 to the late George and Comrie

Moore. As a farming family, he and his four siblings began work at an early age.

“We always had chores at home, but I can remember churning milk and feeding the

animals prior to the start of school when I was in the first grade,” said Moore.

Following high school, Moore attended East Texas Baptist University earning

his Bachelor of Science in Biology. He went on to later earn his Master of Education

from East Texas State University – Texarkana and his Mid-Management Certification

from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

By the time he had his first teaching job, Moore was working not only full-time

as a Biology Teacher at Texas High School but also part-time with Mayflower Moving

Company as a truck driver, part-time with Sear’s as a Sales Associate and part-time

as an Intake & Training Officer with Bowie County Juvenile Detention Center.

“It was never my intention to become an educator,” said Moore. “My plan was

to obtain a degree in Biology and attend dental school. It quickly became evident

that I did not have the resources to go to dental school so I decided to teach for a

while until those resources were available.”

“During the first year of teaching in 1971, I realized the special influence that I

had on students and that they had on me,” Moore continued. “Many of the students

of color were infatuated with having a science teacher that resembled them. The rest

is history! Teaching become more important to me than fixing teeth.”

In the summer of 1974, George met his soulmate Carolyn at the Bowie County

Juvenile Detention Center while she was doing her internship in Psychology from

Prairie View University. They were married six months after meeting in December

1974.

From his early days as a Biology teacher for Texas High School, Moore’s 48

years in education with TISD included: Assistant Principal for Westlawn Elementary;

Principal for 15 th Street Elementary, Pine Street Middle School and Texas Middle

School; and, Assistant Superintendent for Campus Operations and Assistant

Superintendent for Alternative Education.

Moore has received numerous accolades from state, civic and social

organizations for his work in education as well as his work in community service.

They include:

*1994 – The Wilbur Award for Outstanding Work in Education;

*1998 – Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) Award for Outstanding

Leadership and Achievement;

*1999 – National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Special Achievement Award;

*2000 – City of Texarkana, Texas Recognition for Outstanding Service to

the Community;

*2004 – Texas A&M University – Texarkana Distinguished Alumni;

*2005 – Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) Texas Principal

of the Year Award;

*2006 – National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Finalist for

National Middle School Principal of the Year;

*2011 – NAACP A.E. Alton Outstanding Educator Award;

*2015 – NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Acts of Kindness Education Award.

He has served as a past member and director for American Red Cross, Civil

Service Commission, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Texarkana, Texarkana

Teen Court and United Way of Greater Texarkana. Moore is actively involved with

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and Texarkana Oaklawn Rotary, is presently serving as a

Board Member for CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, Crime Stoppers

and Texarkana College.

The Moores have one son, Chad, who serves as Coordinator for the

Educational Opportunity Center at Texarkana College.

George Moore cites Micah 6:8 as a guide for his life, “…To act justly and to

love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” His legacy continues through former

students who were encouraged to achieve their best, staff who remember his gentle

leadership and a community who is grateful for his service.

“This honor is so much bigger than me,” said Moore. “It represents a staircase

of supporters who meticulously built steps with guardrails for my advancement. It is a

testament of the Supreme Power who has bestowed favor upon my life.”