Liberty-Eylau Middle School Receives Funding Boost for Programs

Liberty-Eylau Middle School (LEMS) received a funding boost this morning as Ground Floor Collective (GFC), a Texarkana-based non-profit, presented a check to support the school’s Leadership Academy, Gifted and Talented program, and counseling center. The funding was made possible through a grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation to GFC.

Kristina Rivas, GFC Co-Founder and Executive Director, stated, “We are thrilled to support Liberty-Eylau Middle School’s efforts in nurturing the next generation of leaders. Our partnership aims to empower students with the skills and experiences they need to become confident, responsible, and engaged members of their community.”

LEMS Principal Michael Jones expressed his gratitude, saying, “This funding from Ground Floor Collective will have a tremendous impact on our students. We’re excited to see how these enhanced programs will shape our students’ futures and contribute to their personal growth.”

The program has already made significant strides this school year. Students have developed valuable relationships with community organizations, volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank Resource Center, Winfield Estates Senior Living Community, and Mission Texarkana.

This initiative aligns with GFC’s mission to unite and empower communities by providing essential resources and knowledge to address complex societal issues. The organization’s support for LEMS demonstrates its commitment to fostering youth development and creating lasting positive change in the Texarkana area.

Ground Floor Collective is a non-profit organization founded with a mission to unite and empower communities by providing the essential resources and knowledge needed to tackle complex societal issues. GFC envisions a future where poverty is no longer a barrier to individual potential, well-being, and thriving communities.