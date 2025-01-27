Sponsor

Shirley Ann Goll, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025, in her home. She was born on January 5, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Ben and Lucille Horton.

Mrs. Goll spent most of her working days as a housewife. She also had part-time jobs at Hancock’s Fabric Store and in the Arkansas High School cafeteria. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, embroidering, painting ceramic, cake decorating, and working crossword puzzles. She also took great pride in volunteering at First Lutheran Church, where she was a member.

Her family described her as a woman of strong faith. She was loving, caring, and family oriented. Mrs. Goll will be remembered as the wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that she was.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lucille Horton, three sisters, her husband, her grandson, and her niece.

Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Teresa; daughter, Celia; granddaughters, Lacey and her family, Amanda and her family; grandson, Nick and his family; five great-grandchildren, Ally, Ava, Faith, Tyler, and Alayna; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at First Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Texas, officiated by Pastor Scott Sunbye. She will be in state on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.