Liberty-Eylau School District Board Meeting Thursday, January 20th

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District held their monthly Board of Trustees meeting Thursday at the Administration Building.

The Board of Trustees heard reports from the Middle and Elementary campus Administration. The Board also approved the 2022-2023 Liberty-Eylau High School Course Guide presented by Dr. Phillips.

“We’re pleased Dr. Phillips was able to present our 2022-2023 LEHS Course Guide for the upcoming school year. It’s always an exciting time when our students are able to plan ahead for their upcoming classes and future career choices.”

“Our Middle School and Elementary School campuses have been working hard to close the educational COVID gaps since the beginning of school. We’re pleased with their improvements and progression, as this school year moves along.”

The Board was recognized for all of their due diligence, because January is School Board Recognition Month and approved to set the upcoming Board of Trustees election for May 7th.

