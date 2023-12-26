Literacy Council Expansion Includes Move to Texarkana College Campus

Sponsor

In order to meet growing community needs, the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties will double its size next month when the non-profit organization relocates to Texarkana College. For months, the Literacy Council has operated at maximum capacity in its location on Summerhill Road. Executive Director Dr. Jenny Walker said the move will help facilitate more growth for the Texarkana-based non-profit organization.

“We are absolutely thrilled about relocating to the Texarkana College campus,” Walker said. “Not only will we have more space, but we will also be in a perfect location to help refer our students to TC’s Adult Education program and TC’s long list of specialized academic and workforce programs.”

The Literacy Council is closed for the next three weeks for the holiday and to begin the moving process. Normal operations will resume in the new location on Jan. 16. Additionally, Walker said an open house is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 for the center’s adult learners and the public to tour the new space.

“We consider the Literacy Council to be a second home, so we thought it might be fitting to have a housewarming party to show off our beautiful new place,” Walker said. “If guests wish to drop by a ‘housewarming gift’ during our party, we will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items to stock our expanded student pantry shelves.”

The Literacy Council will be housed in the same building as TISD’s Options campus, which is located on the edge of the TC campus at the corner of Tucker and Johnson streets. The move will also mean a change in phone number for the organization. The Literacy Council’s new phone number will be 903-392-9802. For more information, contact Walker at jenny@literacytxk.org.

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Texarkana, USA. Our mission is to use functional literacy education to empower learners to achieve academic success, develop life skills, and improve work competencies in the Texarkana region.

Learn more at www.literacytxk.org.