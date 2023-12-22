Sponsor

Lukas Von Sherfey was born May 20, 2008, surrounded by his love and family in Riverside, California. He was raised in California, Indiana, Canada, and finally Arkansas. He left this world December 15, 2023, in Hooks, Texas at the age of 15.

Lukas was one of the brightest souls and minds around. As a small child he wanted nothing more than to be the Hulk. As he grew older, that dream changed to becoming a pharmacist. To heal and protect was something that Lukas had in him from birth.

Lukas received some of the highest scores across the board in academics. The countless awards and scholarships he received were a testament of how gifted of a mind he was.

His love for his family shined bright when spending it with his big brother Logan playing video games and discussing books. He giggled and smiled with his Father Joshua and his Mother Melissa listening to different music, singing, and discussing cool facts about the world and history. Lukas could always be seen hugging and loving the family cats, and his dog Pepper. Cats and animals would flock to Lukas anywhere he went.

He always had a special place in his heart for his Grandparents Robert Sr. and Linda, his beloved Uncle Jared, and his Aunt Janel.

Lukas is survived by his father Joshua, his mother Melissa, and his big brother Logan; grandmother Linda Sherfey and grandfather Robert Sr. Sherfey; uncles, Robert Jr., Jonathan, and Jared; aunts Tonya, Janel, Sarien and Munise; cousins Bobby, Annabellle, Garrett, William, Skye and Ezra; adopted aunt Beverly and cousin Addison. He is welcomed into the next life by our Lord and savior Jehovah, his grandfather and Grandmother LaPham, and his cousin Elizabeth Sherfey.

The Sherfey family want to give their heartfelt thanks to all of our family, friends and acquaintances who have sent messages, thoughts, and prayers our way. We have been overwhelmed with the love and support sent our way for our sweet boy Lukas. He will be missed dearly. Although he is gone his soul is at peace and can rest now.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sherfey residents 1501 County Ave Texarkana, AR 71854 on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM Brother Donnie will speak at 2:00 PM.

Memorial Donations can be made through GoFundMe(Lukas Sherfey) or $beatlefambam condolences and flowers may be sent to the Sherfey family at 1501 County Ave Texarkana, AR 71854.