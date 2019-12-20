Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana December 20th ~ 21st

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic with Noah Rock, 8 pm

Twisted Fork – Chasing Rita, 7:30 pm

Fat Jack’s – Genevieve Allen Band, 9 pm

The Paragon Lounge – Cody & Preston, 8 pm

Twin City Sports Bar – Naughty Or Nice, 10 pm

Saturday Night @

Scotties Grill – Parson B and the Part-Time Sinners, 7:30 pm

Fat Jack’s – Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow (Formally After Hours Band), 9 pm

Hopkins (Downtown) – Ugly Christmas Sweater Party With Jase And Taryn, 9 pm

Arrow Bar – Arrow Bar & D&M Christmas Party, 7 pm

The Paragon Lounge – Shelton, 8 pm

Broadway Sports Bar – Not Dead Yet, 8 pm

Weekend Events

Alright, get ready for the biggest Christmas party of 2019!!!! Saturday, December 21st downtown Texarkana Arkansas!!!

***

Wear a Santa hat, whole outfit or whatever your interpretation of a holiday character.

We’ll meet somewhere in the Railyard District (to be determined)go to a few bars and hang out in the entertainment district. Then end up at one of the events like at ZEN Artist Emporium.

***

Hometown Christmas: Victorian Parlor Games

Come by the Ace of Clubs House dining room and play a variety of Victorian parlor games. Admission is $5 and FREE for members.

***