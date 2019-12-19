Greek Food Truck Opening in Texarkana Friday

Advertisement

A new Greek food truck will be opening on State Line Ave. in Texarkana Friday, December 20.

According to owner Ali Jadoon, the idea to provide Greek food in Texarkana came after a family trip to Greece. “Every corner or marketplace there was a gyro spot, basically one meal a day was a gyro,” Jadoon said.

The Mr. Gyro truck will serve traditional Greek food such as beef’n’lamb gyros, chicken gyro, chicken shawarma, and falafels.

Mr. Gyro will be located at 5102 N. State Line in the parking lot of Baymont Hotel and will be open from 12 p.m to 10 p.m. daily.



