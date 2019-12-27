Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana December 27th ~ 28th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic with Noah Rock, 8 pm

Twisted Fork – Dexter Rowe, 7:30 pm

Fat Jack’s – Relentless, 9 pm

Arrow Bar – Know It All Trivia, 8:30 pm

Saturday Night @

Scottie’s Grill – Allan and Jason in Texarkana, 7:30 pm

Fat Jack’s – Vernon Hinesley Band, 9 pm

Arrow Bar – Ugliest Pajama Contest/Karaoke, 8:30 pm

Broadway Sports Bar – The Death Of A Promotion, 9 pm

Twin City Sports Bar – Labryant Crew, 10 pm

Weekend Events

New Year’s Poppers

Sat Dec 28, 2019, at 02:00 pm

Discovery Place Interactive Museum, 215 Pine St, Texarkana.

Our last Boredom Buster in our Holiday Cheer series is New Year’s Poppers. Kids will be able to create a fun popper that will give them something to look forward to on New Year’s Eve other than getting to stay up past their bedtime.

This event will be FREE for children 3 and under and TMS members and $5 for the general public. Pr-registration is suggested but not required. To register, go to TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events

***

Advertisement

2nd Annual – Year-End Powder Burn Bang & Clang Match

On Dec. 28, 2019, your Texarkana Gun Club will host the most fun match of the year, our 2nd Annual Year-End Ammo Dump Bang & Clang Match! Match Director Art promises more steel, more rounds, and more fun. This is an OUTLAW match based on moving stages. Guns allowed are,22 thru 45 caliber, PCC’s are included, and 22’s, rifles and pistols. Everyone is welcome more details on the way, get ready!

***

SOUL SESSION!!! Is back with a Lil Holiday cheer this is the last show of 2019! So you know we got to do it BIG! The Line up is Amazing you don’t want to miss!!!

Grab your family friends and co-workers Reserve your tables now 903-691-9235

***

Family & Friends CPR Course

Saturday from 5 pm – 7 pm / Texarkana Mobile Home Park 117 Parkway Dr, Texarkana

Family & Friends CPR Course–Kids welcomed! This is an open public class for all who would like to learn basic CPR/First-aid. Hands-on equipment, knowledgeable instructor and questions answered. $40.00 per student participation/will include Book. Printed Certificate of Participation and this is an American Heart Association class/curriculum by A.H.A-(B.L.S) Instructors. More information on class: http://www.learncprfirstaid.com/course-info-schedule/ Contact-Us: http://www.learncprfirstaid.com/contact-us/ Visit our facebook: https://www.facebook.com/learncprfirstaid/