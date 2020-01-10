Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana January 10th ~ 11th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

Fat Jacks – Brush Poppers, 9

Scottie’s Grill – Heather Linn and Jase Bryant, 7:30

Redbone Magic Brewing – Genevieve Allen, 7

Twisted Fork – Tj Mcalexander, 7

La Fogata Bar & Grill – Aaron Ferrell, 6:30

Twin City Sports Bar – Capricorn Party, 10

The Paragon Lounge – TBA, 9

Saturday Night @

Scottie’s Grill – Parson B and The Part-Time Sinners, 7:30

Fat Jack’s – Melissa Hembree & Whiskey Union, 9

Redbone Magic Brewing – Mike Mayberry & Slow Hands, 7:30

La Fogata Bar & Grill – MoBetta Duo, 6:30

The Paragon Lounge – TBA, 9

Saturday Events

HOG 2020 Kickoff

With the new year, comes change – if you are interested in joining Texarkana H.O.G. Chapter or learning about HOG, please join us! We will meet upstairs in the H.O.G. room at 10 AM. Hope to see you there!

Our Mission: H.O.G. Chapters provide opportunities for Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners to come together with other like-minded people.

Our goal: To Ride & Have Fun. Everything a Chapter does should be geared toward that one goal. While Chapters may engage in other activities such as fundraising, its main purpose is to unite members in riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

***

Book-Signing With Gene Wilson – Elvis Book

Saturday, January 11, 10:00 AM–12:00 noon at the New Boston Public Library, 127 N Ellis St, New Boston, TX. Mr. Gene Wilson introduces his newest title Elvis Aaron Presley: The People’s Star.

***

Mixed Media Canvas



Come have fun and get MESSY. This class is for any level of artist, with Mixed Media there are no rules. In this class, we will create a collage on canvas while we play with several types of mediums such as (Acrylic Paint, Acrylic Ink, Pigment Sprays, Pigment Powder, Gel Medium, Modeling Paste, etc) collage papers, stencils, stamps and more. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on. All supplies are included in the price, and each student will get their own Mixed Media Name Badge, their canvas creation and a fun ephemera pack to take home. If you like to create with color, you’ll love this class.

***

Hey Now! Did we miss your event? Contact Stephen@TxkToday.com