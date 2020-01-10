Texarkana’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Now Open

Advertisement

Texarkana’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened on Friday.

Red River Remedy is located at 4423 E Broad St. in Texarkana, Ark. It is located in the old Electric Cowboy building.

Manager and Co-Owner Anders Peterson told TXK today that, “we are excited to finally get open, it has been a long road to get here. The law was passed in 2016 and here we are opening in January of 2020.”

Advertisement

According to Peterson, Arkansas medical marijuana patients will be allowed to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of product every 14 days.

Red River Remedy carries 20 plus strains of marijuana flower, edibles, vape pens, concentrates, and topical products. According to weedmaps.com an ounce of marijuana flower goes for $295-$370 depending on the strain.

Peterson said that a home delivery service will also be available in the coming months.

Red River Remedy is open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

