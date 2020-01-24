Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana January 24th ~ 25th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

Fat Jacks – Lucas Jagneaux Acoustic, 9

Redbone Magic Brewing – Dusty Rose Band, 7

Twisted Fork – Chasing Rita, 7

La Fogata Bar & Grill – Moss Brothers, 6:30

The Paragon Lounge – Dexter & Randy, 8:30

Saturday Night @

Twin City Sports Bar – Capricorns Vs. Aquarius w/ Holly Grove On-Tha-Track, 10

Scottie’s Grill – Roger Delano Band, 7:30

Fat Jack’s – One Night Stand, 9

Redbone Magic Brewing – Teazure, 7:30

La Fogata Bar & Grill – MoBetta Band, 6:30

The Paragon Lounge – Eric Vines, 8:30

Saturday Events

2020 Texarkana Youth Softball Association Spring League

In-Person Registration for 2020 TYSA Spring League

Saturday, January 25, 10:00 a.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Texarkana, TX)

1101 Walton Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75501

***

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. 15 Year Anniversary Gospel Brunch

Texarkana Twin Cities Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. 15 Year Anniversary Gospel Brunch. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children. We work to accomplish our mission through diverse programs focused on leadership development, cultural exposure, community service, legislative advocacy, and philanthropic giving. We thrive to be a MODEL, Maximizing And Demonstrating Excellent Leadership in all we do.

We invite you to celebrate our 15-year anniversary brunch celebration on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. During the brunch, we will honor 15 citizens of Texarkana that are maximizing and demonstrating excellent leadership. Your ticket will include live gospel entertainment and a 3-course brunch. Your 3-course brunch will include a salad, your choice of Chicken and Waffle or Shrimp and Grits, and dessert.

Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center Texarkana

2910 S Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, Texas 75503

***

Dancing with our Stars



Saturday, January 25, 6:00 p.m.

Northridge Country Club

120 Bill Rogers Dr, Texarkana, Texas 75503

The Phantom has hung up his cape once again this year. Dancing with our Stars countdown has begun! Join us at Northridge Saturday, January 25th for the 3rd Annual Dancing with our Stars.

***

Can you use water to see better?



Saturday, January 25, 2:00 p.m.

For our last Boredom Buster of January, we will be doing a STEM activity. We will be answering the question, can you use water to see better? Kids will be able to experiment and make their own guesses.

Come out and find the answers for yourself January 25th from 2-3 p.m. Pre-registration is suggested but not required. To register go to www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events

Discovery Place Interactive Museum

215 Pine St, Texarkana, Texas 75501

***

How to be an Edwardian Lady

P. J. Ahern Home Saturday, January 25, 1:00 p.m.

403 Laurel St, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

School is in session at the P. J. Ahern Home – etiquette school that is! Join us on Saturday, January 25 at 1 p.m. to learn “How to Be an Edwardian Lady.” This hands-on, interactive tour takes you through the daily routine of Mrs. Ahern as she navigates life in 1905. Guests will participate in each step of the way and each will receive their own guide to 1905 etiquette, a folding fan, and a calling card. Refreshments are included. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The deadline to purchase tickets is January 23. Cost is $25 each for the general public and $20 for TMS Members.

***