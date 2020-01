Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are searching for Vondereck Long for allegedly publishing intimate visual material of an ex-girlfriend.

According to police, Vondereck Long posted intimate photos of his ex on Facebook and sent them to her friends and family.

TTPD has a felony warrant for Vondereck Long now for Publishing Intimate Visual Material. If you know where he is now, call TTPD at 903-798-3116.