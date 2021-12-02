Live United/ LE

Advertisement

Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown gifted 200 tickets to the Live United Bowl, Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

Mayor Brown is giving Leopard student-athletes the opportunity to watch a college bowl game, which some may typically not be able to do.

The Live United Bowl is one of only three NCAA Division II sanctioned bowl games. This year’s game is between Emporia State University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Saturday, December 4. Tailgating begins at 8 a.m., while gates open at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at noon.

Liberty-Eylau Superintendent Ronnie Thompson is elated with the gesture and also the thought of it promoting college institutions to his prospective student-athletes.

“We at LEISD appreciate Mayor Brown’s nice gesture inviting 200 students to the Live United Bowl,” Thompson said. “Anytime our students have a chance to view anything college related, we’re all for it.

“We want to give our students the best avenue to help them make their choice about what they may want to do with the rest of their lives. Maybe one day, one of the students going to the game will eventually end up at Emporia State University or Southeastern Oklahoma State University.”

