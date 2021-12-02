Louise Manley

Advertisement

Mrs. Lousie Manley, 92, of Texarkana, AR was born October 1, 1929 to the late John and Martha Williams in Stephens, AR. She gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

She married Mr. L. T. Manley and later moved to Texarkana, Arkansas in 1960. She was an active member of the College Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served with the Rachel circle, Hospitality Committee and Randy Sam’s Outreach. She attended church regularly until her health failed.

Mrs. Manley was a loving mother not only to her children but mother to the Davis and Hensley children and others that crossed her path.

She was preceded in death by her husband: L.T. Manley, Daughter: Shebert Manley, Son: K.V. Manley and Grand-Daughter: Valerie Pennix.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

5 Sons: Oree (Helen) Manley of Camden, AR, Jimmie Manley of Texarkana, AR, Edward (Verceil) Manley of Sherwood, AR, Terry (Keesha) Manley of Texarkana, AR, Larry (Alicia) Manley of Texarkana, AR.

4 Daughters: Lillie Maxwell of Texarkana, AR, Gloria Manley of Texarkana, AR, Bredna (Carl) Mitchell of Hinesville, GA, Janice Loretta Manley of Texarkana, AR.

Daughter-in-Law: Beverly Manley of Texarkana, TX.

Brother: Lonnie (Rosie) Williams fo Stephens, AR.

Sister: Ellen Futch of Detroit, MI.



24 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren and 10 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and a number of other Relatives, Extended Family Members and Friends.

Visitation is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church 1602 Rose Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service is Friday, December 3, 2021 with Viewing from 10L00-11:00AM and Service at 11:00 Am at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ray. L Larry, Eulogist. Burial at Fair Haven Cemetery East 35th St. at Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR. Under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

