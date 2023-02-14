Local 9U Travel Ball Team: Swing Lab Looking for Sponsors

“The boys are working together to get a hype banner together for their team this year. Each team in the travel circuit has a team banner that they hang at each game in the dugout, and we want to ensure our boys feel their community love and support so we are asking the community and businesses to come together to support our boys this year and grab a sponsorship for the banner! Right now we have the support of a few local stores including: local radio stations, Walmart in Vivian, The Tool Shed, and State Farm! We are hoping to get the boys sponsored by at least 15-20 local businesses! The deadline for sponsorships is THIS Friday and the boys first tournament is the first weekend of March!” said Jazzmin. Sponsorship for the banner rangers from $250 for large sponsors to $75 for small. Jazzmin and other team moms are willing to come to businesses to pick up sponsorship forms!
Former team manager Cedrick Harris, who played for the LSU Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, will join his son and the rest of the team this year in support of their new coach, former Hooks standout Teddy Hubbard! “I have been the head coach for the past 3 seasons and as much fun as it has been, it’s time for me to sit back and be a supportive dad to the team. Coach Hubbard is incredible and with his background playing with the Oklahoma Sooners and Tampa Bay Rays he is going to do great things with the boys this year to maximize their potential. This year the boys are going to compete against great competition from all over Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, which will allow them to develop both physically and mentally, said Cedrick.