Local 9U Travel Ball Team: Swing Lab Looking for Sponsors

Advertisement

Swing Lab 9U Baseball Team is a travel team based out of the Texarkana area that supports boys from all over the Texarkana and Louisiana area. “The boys have been playing together for several years and they are a fantastic team who are working hard together to get better and better each year,” said parent and team mom Jazzmin Turner. “The boys are working together to get a hype banner together for their team this year. Each team in the travel circuit has a team banner that they hang at each game in the dugout, and we want to ensure our boys feel their community love and support so we are asking the community and businesses to come together to support our boys this year and grab a sponsorship for the banner! Right now we have the support of a few local stores including: local radio stations, Walmart in Vivian, The Tool Shed, and State Farm! We are hoping to get the boys sponsored by at least 15-20 local businesses! The deadline for sponsorships is THIS Friday and the boys first tournament is the first weekend of March!” said Jazzmin. Sponsorship for the banner rangers from $250 for large sponsors to $75 for small. Jazzmin and other team moms are willing to come to businesses to pick up sponsorship forms!

Former team manager Cedrick Harris, who played for the LSU Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, will join his son and the rest of the team this year in support of their new coach, former Hooks standout Teddy Hubbard! “I have been the head coach for the past 3 seasons and as much fun as it has been, it’s time for me to sit back and be a supportive dad to the team. Coach Hubbard is incredible and with his background playing with the Oklahoma Sooners and Tampa Bay Rays he is going to do great things with the boys this year to maximize their potential. This year the boys are going to compete against great competition from all over Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, which will allow them to develop both physically and mentally, said Cedrick.

“Texarkana is very rich in baseball tradition. It all starts with the youth and as a former coach I just want to do my part at the youth levels to help gain the support from our local community. There are many great teams and organizations here in Texarkana. We respect them all because each one helps contribute to the overall success of baseball in our area, we want to play a part in continuing the legacy. We hope we can find some great supporters from our local area to help continue the momentum our boys have created and further the tradition of baseball in our area,” said Cedrick .

r more information. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Swing Lab U please follow the information on the image below or email catie@ getinnovativemarketing.com to send your image. You can also email coach Harris at cedricharris24@gmail.com for more information.