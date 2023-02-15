Arrest Made In Unsolved 2009 Texarkana Rosehill Neighborhood Shooting

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A murder arrest has been made in the unsolved 2009 death of a Texarkana man who was shot at a reputed drug house on Apple Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr., 25, died at a local hospital after being hit repeatedly with .45-caliber bullets in a shooting with alleged connections to drugs and a street gang, according to documents on file in Bowie County in the murder case of Charles “C Money” Madlock.

Bowie County jail records show Madlock was booked Thursday and is being held on a $1 million bond. Madlock, 34, was 21 at the time of the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2009, in the 1600 block of Apple in Texarkana, Texas, according to records.

Madlock allegedly “staged a drug deal that was actually an aggravated robbery,” according to an affidavit, which indicates that others could potentially be charged in the case.

Members of the Texarkana street gang Loyalty Cash Business or LCB, known previously as Little Cuz Boys, allegedly were involved in what was a drug-related hold-up that ended in bloodshed.

“The location of the murder was a known LCB house that distributed narcotics,” the affidavit said.

Madlock allegedly claimed in a 2010 interview with a detective at the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he’d been living in Long Beach, California, since June 2009 and hadn’t returned to Texarkana until December 2009. However, a bus ticket receipt allegedly put him in Texarkana until the day after the murder and his California identification was issued six days after Dorsey’s death.

While being transported to the hospital after being shot, Dorsey allegedly said, “Money shot me.” He died Oct. 8, 2009, according to an online Haynes Mortuary Inc. obituary.

Phone records allegedly connect Madlock to the alias “C Money,” to Dorsey around the time of his murder, and to additional potential suspects.

Madlock faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted of murder.