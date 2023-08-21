Local Alzheimer’s Alliance Seeking Loving Volunteers for Respite Program

Sponsor

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana is in search of loving, caring volunteers who are interested in working with our local community members with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The Alliance provides a respite program in-house three days a week currently on Tuesday/ Wednesday/ and Friday from 9AM-3PM.

“Our current respite program is completely full, which is amazing to be able to help so many families in our community. Our program allows caregivers to leave their loved ones with Alzheimers or Dementia in our program up to three days a week for days of fun, while giving caregivers a much-deserved break. Our program allows Friends to come in and participate in arts & crafts, music programs, play games and many more activities. We also serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks to our Friends,” says Development Coordinator Collins Cockerell.

While the current Respite program is full, the Alliance is hoping to add another day for other Alzheimer’s/ dementia Friends in the community to come in which is where our local community comes in. The Alliance is searching for loving, compassionate, and caring individuals who are willing to donate one day a week of their time to come in and be a companion to new friends coming into the Respite Program. “We really need our community’s support in order to make this happen. We know that it can be hard to donate time, but we are in need of volunteers for our program so that we can give caregiving members of our community the desperate time they need to get things done, while taking a break from full-time caregiving,” said Collins.

“We have found that our current volunteers find that their time here is fulfilling and fun. We are seeking volunteers who have a desire to help or be with friends in the community for a day who have Alzheimer’s/ Dementia and who are willing to spend time with them doing activities that keep them stimulated. You don’t have to have a full background knowledge or experience with Alzheimer’s/ Dementia, just a caring heart/ desire to help others,” said Collins.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Alliance you can apply online HERE, or you can visit the Alzheimer’s Alliance in person at 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503. For more information on the Alliance you can call them at 903-223-8021.