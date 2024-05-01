Texarkana Independent School District Announces Several Key Leadership Positions

Sponsor

Today, several key leadership changes were announced at the conclusion of a Called Meeting of the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Current Highland Park Elementary Principal Jennifer Cross has been named Director of the TISD Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP). With 24 years of service to the district, Cross has experience as both a teacher and an administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, a second master’s degree in education administration, and principal certification.

Earlier this month, the district announced that Wake Village Elementary Principal Mindy Gennings was named Director of College and Career Readiness. After a rigorous selection process, the Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Andrew McCarter, current Wake Village Elementary Assistant Principal, to the position of principal. Before serving as an assistant principal, McCarter taught history at the middle school level for ten years. He also brings an additional 19 years of experience in banking and business. McCarter holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in education administration, and principal certification.

Anne Slade has been named Supervisor of Special Programs, moving from her role as Spring Lake Park Elementary Principal. For 22 years, she served the Tiger Family as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator. Slade holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, a second master’s degree in education administration, and principal certification.

Additionally, the Board named Audrey Shumate Principal of Parks Elementary, which is set to open in the fall of 2025. Shumate brings 15 years of experience in education, having served as an elementary lead teacher, a mathematics department head, an elementary principal, and a marketing and curriculum specialist. Her expertise lies in developing and implementing educational programs tailored to meet the needs of a widely diverse student population. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in education administration. Additionally, Shumate obtained both principal and superintendent certifications.

TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “It is exciting to see our leadership team continue to grow and develop. I look forward to working with each of these leaders on the continuous improvement of our programs and services for students.”

All changes will be effective July 1, 2024.

