Local Eric Ethridge: Contest Winner and Adventure Photographer

Texarkana, Arkansas Media Manager, Eric Ethridge (38), recently won the TXKToday Photo Art Contest held in February with his beautiful image of our very own Post Office Downtown. Eric, holds more than just a camera up his sleeve. In fact, he is an adventure photographer who travels the world experiencing everything from hiking and climbing mountains, to swimming with great white sharks.

“My passion evolved from video to photography over the years. When I was younger I started doing videography in my backyard with a bunch of friends boxing. It eventually turned into me doing weddings, which I still do about 30 a year, and moved forward to me doing adventure photography,” said Eric. “What really started my passion was when I went on a life changing trip to the Grand Canyon. That trip was sort of my ‘ah ha’ moment, where I realized just how much I loved traveling and photographing everywhere I went. Now, I try to travel and do photography any chance I can get,” said Eric.

Eric not only takes incredible action shots wherever he goes, but has also created his own YouTube Channel, available here, where he combines his interest in both videography and photography. His channel has videos from several of his incredible trips including Iceland, swimming with great white sharks and more. Each video is specific to the adventure he has gone on, and most include serene music which leaves viewers in awe of the magnificent beauty he is able to capture.

Eric has four big trips scheduled this year which include: Storm chasing with professional Storm Chasers in May. At the end of May he will be going White Water Rafting in Cataract Canyon, which is one of the biggest white water rafting places in North America. In July he will be going back to Isla Mujeres to swim with great white sharks for the second time. (Be sure to check back in July for TXKToday’s exclusive look at Eric’s trip before Shark Week begins on Discovery). In September he will be doing his biggest adventure yet! “I will be flying into remote Alaska with four other photographers to look for bears in the wild. We will be searching Katmai National park, and I am so excited for that adventure and opportunity,” said Eric.

Eric’s passion is definitely something that deserves to be highlighted. Take a look below at some of the incredible images he has captured over the years. A huge congratulations and thanks to Eric Ethridge for submitting his art, and for winning the community vote for his image of our local Post Office Downtown!