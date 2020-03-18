Local health authority urges employers to avoid restricting employees from returning to work without a negative COVID-19 test

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, USA—Local health authority, Dr. Matt Young urges employers to avoid restricting employees from returning to work without a negative COVID-19 (Coronavirus) test.

“We are following DSHS guidelines, which states that residents who are feeling ill should monitor their symptoms at home, and treat with over-the-counter medications for the prescribed time. Returning to work should not require a negative test result,” Dr. Young said.

“Please remember the Emergency Operations Center is collecting data regarding patients who have been tested, and persons under investigations. We are asking local healthcare facilities to call in and notify EOC personnel of each potential case at (903) 255-5562,” Dr. Young said.

