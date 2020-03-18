T-Line Changes Hours

Advertisement

The following press release has been issued in regards to T-Line bus service changing their hours.

At T-line, the health and well-being of our passengers, employees and communities is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our passengers as the situation evolves. Please know we are taking the COVID-19 Virus seriously and are taking additional precautions to help protect you and our staff. We have already been sterilizing the buses every evening and disinfecting the main contact areas of the buses between routes. Our drivers may be seen wearing gloves and masks as a precaution as well.

We understand that, for many passengers, the T-Line service may be the only way to access work, routine doctor appointments, and grocery or home supplies stores. We ask that you support our efforts by not traveling if you present with symptoms or feel ill. Please keep a safe distance between yourself and other passengers and T-Line employees whenever possible. We also ask that you only utilize the Tline services if you have an extreme need. Starting today, Tuesday, March 17th, the T-Line ticket counter will only be open from 9am-3pm, Monday through Friday.

Beginning Monday, March 23rd, the T-Line bus route schedule will be altered to further protect our passengers and our drivers. The routes will remain the same; however, the hours of operation will be as follows Monday – Saturday: 5:30 am – 10:30 am and 1:30 pm – 6:30 pm

The altered hours will allow staff additional time to disinfect the buses during the day as we try to continue this vital service for the betterment of the community during this challenging time. Please continue to monitor The City of Texarkana Texas Facebook page, the Texarkana Urban Transit District Facebook page, T-line website (www.t-linebus.org/), or the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Facebook page for future updates.

Please follow the recommended precautions from our local officials and stay safe. Thanks, T-Line Management