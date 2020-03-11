Local Officials Respond to COVID-19

Advertisement



Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell facilitated a press conference today to discuss the local response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Howell said city and county officials are following state and federal guidelines in response to the Coronavirus.

“Representatives from our cities and counties along with local health care providers, first responders, and education entities came together today to collaborate on a plan that provides a high level of preparedness for our community,” said Howell. “We have been on continuous alert for updates regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our region and I have been so impressed by the communication provided by communities from all levels of state government. On the local level, we have protocols in place and our Personnel are trained and ready to respond.”

The press conference was held at the Patman Room of the Truman Arnold Center on the Texarkana College campus. Attendees discussed the development of Emergency Response plans and communication plans.

