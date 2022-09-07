Local Road Closures Due To Railway Maintenance

Advertisement

Over the course of the next few days, several high traffic areas will be closed around Texarkana to accommodate Railway Maintenance. Here is a list with the dates and area closures:

Wednesday: Railroad crossing on FM 989/Kings Hwy, Bowie County, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until work is completed

Thursday: Railroad crossing on FM 2148, Bowie County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until work is completed.Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on US 67, FM 989 and US 59. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Friday: Railroad crossing on FM 991, Bowie County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until work is completed.