Advertisement

Ms. Javonna D. Hall, 26, of Lewisville, Arkansas passed away in Malvern, Arkansas on the afternoon of

August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Ms. Hall was a beloved daughter,

granddaughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was baptized and gave her life to Christ in her

younger years and became a member of Unity Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas.

She was born to Mr. Travis Hall, Jr. and Ms. Virginia Washington-Hall, September 12, 1995. She loved

life and made the most of every minute of it. She was a very proud mother to Jordan Xavier Johnson, Jr.

She is survived by and will be forever treasured by her only son, Jordan Johnson, Jr. Her father, Mr.

Travis Hall, Jr, formerly of Vivian Louisiana, her mother, Mrs. Virginia Washington, Hall- Wilson, and

her bonus dad, Mr. Dwight Wilson of Lewisville, Arkansas. Her brother Travis Hall III of Lewisville,

Arkansas and bonus siblings, brothers, Dwi’Narrius Wilson of Cotton Belt, Arkansas, Don’Drikez Wilson

of Searcy Arkansas and sister, Shalicia Wilson of Stamps, Arkansas, her grandparents, and a host of

aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Javonna’s Homegoing Celebration of Life will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415

East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas, 71860, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. under the

direction of the Hamilton-Davis Staff where Rev. Jimmy Washington will serve as the Officiant and Rev.

Imond Washington will serve as Eulogist. A public viewing will be on Friday September 9, 2022 from

the hours of 11:00 P.M. until 3:30 P.M. Interment will be immediately following the service at Old Town

Cemetery, Lewisville, Arkansas.

Advertisement

This Service will be livestreamed on the Hamilton-Davis Facebook Page as well as the Hamilton-Davis

website at: https://www.hamiltondavisfuneralhome.com

Because of the rise in the number of COVID cases and CDC guidelines, all who intend to attend will be

required to wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines as much as possible.

MASK ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND THE VISITATION. YOUR

CONSIDERATION AND COOPERATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.

