$2.7 Million Raised for Area Nonprofits through East Texas Giving Day

Nonprofits in East Texas benefited from the generosity of more than 5,838 donors during East Texas Giving Day, the region’s recognized day of giving to support local nonprofits.

The online fundraising effort began at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27th, and ended at midnight. Based on preliminary results, donors contributed $2,790,533 to support the causes they care about in 32 East Texas counties.

“East Texas residents stepped up at this unprecedented time,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which host the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”

During East Texas Giving Day, nonprofit organizations encouraged their donors and the public to make charitable donations online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. Donors could choose among 258 participating charities, and make donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support. Over $1 Million in match was available through the East Texas Giving Day website.

East Texas Giving Day benefited nonprofits of all sizes. Preliminary results show, two Bowie County charities leading the charge with Texas A&M University Texarkana Foundation receiving the most overall contributions for a total of $141,722, followed by Texarkana College Foundation raising $109,028 and Breckenridge Village of Tyler, based in Smith County rounding out the top three slot with $107,155.

Media sponsors for East Texas Giving Day include: KETK NBC 56 and KFXK Fox 51, KYTX CBS19, ArkLaTex.com NBC 6, KLTV ABC 7, KTRE ABC 9 serving Lufkin, Jack FM 106.5, KYKX 105.7 of Longview, KVNE 89.5 and KGLY 93.1, Mix 107.7 and KOYN 93.9 of Paris Texas, KALK 97.7 and KSCN 96.9 of Mt. Pleasant, KISS FM 92.7 Paris, KICKS 105.1 in Lufkin and, Townsquare Media in Texarkana & Lufkin, Tyler Today Magazine, 4 States Living, Texarkana Today, 4 States Magazine and M Roberts Digital. Media sponsors helped publicize giving day with online public service announcements and live broadcasts throughout the day.

About ETCF.org

East Texas East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The Foundation distributed $9.2 million in grants in 2020 and currently manages over $124 million in over 400 unique charitable funds which support non-profit organizations and student scholarships. The Foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $108 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Philanthropy builds community and changes lives. East Texas Communities Foundation supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals.