U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Madison Sims has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Sims is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Angie Sims. Madison plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.