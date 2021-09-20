A&M-Texarkana Instructor Chosen for Education Policy Fellowship Program

Advertisement

Dr. Kelly Coke, instructor of Adult Education and Leadership Studies and director of programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at Northeast Texas Community College and Paris Junior College was recently chosen to take part in the Texas Education Policy Fellowhip Program (TX-EPFP) through Texas Tech University. A total of 23 educators or professionals in education-related fields were chosen for the 10-month professional development program for emerging leaders in education.

The program is designed to develop the participant’s leadership capacity, expand their networks, and enhance their knowledge of Texas-Specific policy issues and the processes of educational policy development.

“I am honored and humbled to be serving as a 2021-2022 Texas Education Policy Fellow with these amazing, caring, smart and talented fellow leaders from across the great state of Texas,” said Coke. “I look forward to working and studying with them on Texas education and higher education policy.” Through the program Coke is specifically studying and working on Texas transfer policy to help alleviate barriers for transfer students transferring from the community college to university in Texas.

Members of the TX-EPFP meet for an in-person, overnight Fall Leadership Forum in September followed by monthly synchronous meetings online. In April the fellows will attend the four-day Washington Policy Seminar hosted by the Institute for Educational Leadership in Washington D.C. Later in the spring the group will convene on the campus of Texas Tech University to share their experiences and participate in the program’s graduation event.