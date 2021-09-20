Advertisement

On October 16, 2021, The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting with a Treat class. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a Halloween inspired painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will start at 2 pm in the Carriage House at the Ace of Clubs.

We will have a limited number of spots available, so registration ahead of time is required. Tickets will be $25 for Non-members and $20 for Members and the event will be BYOB. We will have light refreshments available.

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, at the height of the Victorian period and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last residence, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.