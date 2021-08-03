A&M-Texarkana Plans August Event for Undecided Students

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning a summer preview day for students who have not yet made a decision about attending college in the fall or who have not yet decided where they want to attend.

“We know there are a lot of students who are still undecided about their plans for the fall,” said Michael Stephenson, Director of Recruiting & New Student Programs. “We want everyone to know that it isn’t too late to become an Eagle. We encourage anyone who has been considering enrolling to come out and see what being a student at TAMUT is about. Come out, enjoy some tacos and games, meet some students, and register for our scholarship drawing.”

The event is being held Tuesday, August 3rd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Building for Academic and Student Services. Prospective students can apply to TAMUT for the fall semester, check their application status, complete other steps in the application process, speak with admissions experts and meet current students. The event will also feature games, giveaways, and campus tours, as well as a drawing for a $3000 scholarship. There will also be free street tacos during the event (while supplies last).

For more information, contact admissions@tamut.edu.