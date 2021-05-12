Beyond The Badge: First Annual Golf Tournament

Advertisement

Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a local area group formed to help support, encourage and strengthen police officers, first responders and their families. President Jade Bredenberg, an officers wife, saw the need for local support for our local officers and first responders after a difficult year. In September of 2020 she came together with friends to form Beyond the Badge of TXK. Their first small event was a drive for Thank a Police Officer Day. Together with the help of local businesses including: On the Boarder, Slims Chicken, TXK Emergency Center and more, they were able to donate 300 goodie bags. On September 18th, 2020 Beyond the Badge was able to hand out the 300 goodie bags filled with appetizers, gift certificates and more to over 8 local police departments.

Throughout the year they have continued their support by delivering donuts for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, as well as participated in the local Chili Cook Off. “Our goal is to form a few programs through all of our work and donations, that will help support and provide services for our law enforcement and first responders in need of mental health support. We are going to begin our fundraising with our first event this Friday with the Beyond the Badge Golf Tournament,” said Bredenberg.

“This year we are hosting a golf tournament for our local police officers and first responders at the New Haven Golf Course. Registration begins at 12, and tee off is at 1. We were really lucky to have J.R.’s catering, which is run by two local police officers. We have had several businesses donate door prizes, and we were able to have enough sponsors to cover all of our participating groups except one. Registration per group is $300. This tournament is a fun way for everyone to come together for an awesome cause! All of the monies raised will go to helping us fund our program intended to help provide mental health services for our local officers and first responders,” said Bredenberg.

Community support for Beyond the Badge Texarkana hasn’t been hard to receive according to Bredenberg. “We want our community to know that we don’t just support our local officers and first responders. We are here to support their families as well. Living this life isn’t always easy, and we want everyone to know that we are here for them and that we support them” said Bredenberg.

The next event Beyond the Badge hopes to put on is a First Responders Ball later this year.

To receive more information on Beyond the Badge Texarkana and how you can help, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.