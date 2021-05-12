Texas High School Principal to Take Assistant Superintendent Position for PGISD

Advertisement

During the Tuesday, May 11 regular session for Pleasant Grove Independent School District, Superintendent Chad Pirtle announced the hiring of Carla Dupree, Texas High School Principal, as their new Assistant Superintendent beginning June 1.

Dupree joined the Tiger Family in 2017 as Assistant Principal of Curriculum & Instruction for Texas High and was named Principal in 2018.

“We find ourselves caught between two emotions…thrilled for Carla as she takes on this new role with PGISD and sad because we will miss her greatly,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent of Schools. “She was an extremely dedicated principal and has a heart devoted to serving every student, every day”

“During the past year, Carla has worked diligently in an effort to further her certifications in order to advance to the next level toward a Superintendency position,” continued Brubaker. “This is an opportunity that will allow her to grow within the educational field.”

She received her Bachelor of Arts in English/Speech Communications from Stephen F. Austin State University and holds a Master of Science in Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce along with Principal Certification. Dupree recently completed her Superintendent Certification Courses at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and will take her certification exam during this summer. She was named Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) Region VIII Outstanding Principal of the Year in 2021.

“I am so very thankful to the TISD Board of Trustees, TISD Administration, Dr. Brubaker and all of my colleagues at Texas High School and TISD for what they have taught me during the past four years,” said Dupree. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve our students and work toward continually making TISD the place to be. I love and am forever grateful for my Tiger Family.”

“I am also grateful and excited for opportunities, like the Assistant Superintendent position at PGISD, which allow me to remain in the Texarkana community as well as to stay close to my parents and family. I look forward to learning as I continue to serve area students and am excited about taking this next step in my educational career.”

The opening for the position of Texas High School Principal has now been posted and is available online at www.txkisd.net.